ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 71 runs

An impressive century from opener Suzie Bates and a maiden five-wicket haul from Hannah Rowe helped New Zealand bag 71-run win over Pakistan in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch on Saturday.

Bisma Maroof-led side could score 194-9 in 50-over match in chase of 265 runs target. Maroof scored 38 runs while Nida Dar remained prominent with fifty runs.

Suzie Bates hit 126 from just 135 deliveries in the White Ferns' total of 265/8 and that proved too much for Pakistan as Rowe picked up 5/55 to effectively seal the result for New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

Despite winning the match, there is slim hope for the Kiwis reach the semi-finals of the tournament as New Zealand now requiring both England and India to record large losses on Sunday to have any chance of sneaking in.

Bates compiled her fourth World Cup hundred and 12th in ODI cricket on her way to a superb 126 that set her side up for a big total in good batting conditions.

The New Zealand veteran smashed 14 boundaries during her 135-ball innings as she brought up her 5000th ODI run for her country.

A special day for Suzie Bates as she plundered 14 boundaries on the way to a ton and career milestone 🔥#CWC22 — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2022

Katey Martin made unbeaten 30, Brooke Holliday 29, Amelia Kerr 24 and Maddy Green scored 23 in the crucial match.

Nida Dar took three wickets for 39 while Anam Amin and Nashra Sundhu claimed one wicket each.

Squads

New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin, Frankie Mackay, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair

Pakistan XI: Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin