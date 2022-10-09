Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across the globe, including Pakistan, are celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal today on Sunday.

Mawlid also known as Eid Milad is recognized as a national holiday in parts of the world.

In Pakistan, the day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Streets across the country turned festive as the faithful celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervor.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Ummah. Several activities, including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programs are planned to mark the annual religious event.

Security beefed up in major cities, no cellular service on procession routes

Officials beefed up the security for processions and religious gatherings being held on Sunday in connection with Eid-i-Miladun Nabi celebrations.

Punjab home department requested the interior ministry to suspend cellular services on the routes of Eid Miladun Nabi to avoid any untoward incident.

The country's largest city Karachi also witnessed the suspension of mobile phone services in wake of protective measures.