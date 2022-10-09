Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Muslims across the globe, including Pakistan, are celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal today on Sunday.

Mawlid also known as Eid Milad is recognized as a national holiday in parts of the world.

In Pakistan, the day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Streets across the country turned festive as the faithful celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervor.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Ummah. Several activities, including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programs are planned to mark the annual religious event.

Security beefed up in major cities, no cellular service on procession routes

Officials beefed up the security for processions and religious gatherings being held on Sunday in connection with Eid-i-Miladun Nabi celebrations.

Punjab home department requested the interior ministry to suspend cellular services on the routes of Eid Miladun Nabi to avoid any untoward incident.

Sindh govt bans pillion riding ahead of Eid ... 11:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2022

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion riding across the province in wake of security ...

The country's largest city Karachi also witnessed the suspension of mobile phone services in wake of protective measures.

More From This Category
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow ...
11:08 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Roof collapse crushes woman, 8 children to death ...
10:41 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Is it really PTI leader Raja Basharat in latest ...
11:27 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
SBP names banks responsible for increase in US ...
10:19 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with ...
09:10 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
World's highest natural cricket stadium ...
08:43 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam
09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr