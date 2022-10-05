Sindh govt bans pillion riding ahead of Eid Miladun-Nabi, Chup Tazia

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion riding across the province in wake of security measures ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi.

As per the notification, the province-wide ban on pillion riding will be imposed from October 8 to 9 amid security concerns and threat perception. The home department notified the ban in different districts of Sindh and the provincial capital Karachi.

The stern measures were placed as terror groups looking to target political and religious personalities across the southeastern region ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi.

The notification, issued by Sindh Home Department, cited pillion riding will remain banned in four districts of Karachi including Central, West, East, and South.

In the Central District, pillion riding will be banned on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, West District on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, East District on 8th, 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and 8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in the South District.

It further reads that pillion riding will not be allowed on 8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Hyderabad, 11th and 12th in Sukkur, 8th and 12th in Khairpur, 12th in Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana, Rato Dero, Bakrani, Dokri, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Thal, Garhi Khairo, Kandhkot, and Shahdadkot.

Chinese doctor shot dead in Karachi 11:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022 KARACHI – A Chinese dentist was shot dead and two others sustained injuries after a gunman attacked a clinic in ...

Meanwhile, officials and personnel of the law enforcement agencies. journalists, women and children are exempted from the ban.