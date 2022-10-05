Aiza Awan drops captivating pictures from Europe tour
12:51 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Aiza Awan drops captivating pictures from Europe tour
Source: Aizaawan.official/Instagram
PARIS – Pakistani showbiz starlet Aiza Awan, on his recent trip to Europe, has shared some stunning pictures of herself enjoying the beautiful location and giving travel goals to her fans.

The Faryaad actor captured her cheering snaps from Ibiza and France while she also captured herself spending quality time in Paris.

In another picture, she posed outside Basílica I Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church located in Spain.

“Barcelona is Gaudí’s” the actor captioned her Instagram post.

In other pictures, she posed in a dress jacket while she looks captivating.

The clicks garnered thousands of love reactions from social media users as people complimented her look with their comments.

Faryaad star Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours

Pakistan's rising TV star Aiza Awan has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social ...

Aiza has proved her mettle in the local drama industry, she made her debut with the superhit serial Zard Zamano Ka Sawera and also appeared in other soap operas including Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

Aiza Awan drops captivating pictures from Europe tour
12:51 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

