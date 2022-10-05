Google celebrates World Teachers Day with creative doodle

Search engine Google is celebrating Teachers' day with a creative doodle to honor academics for educating the next generation.

As young learners and even university students rush back into educational institutions after Covid pandemic, Google celebrated and honoured teachers for their contributions – who performed their duties as the crisis affected the education sector.

The tech giant created a doodle with pieces of stationery and school equipment standing as colorful confetti falls around them in a classroom.

As the world marks October 5th as World Teachers Day, UNESCO also cheered for teachers. “A big shout out to all teachers across the world – for their unwavering dedication to future generations”, it said in a tweet.

The day is celebrated across the globe and aimed to provide a pivotal opportunity to spotlight teachers and their challenges and share effective and promising policy responses.

In the year 1994, United Nations declared October 5 as World Teachers' Day, with the aim of honouring the adoption of the UNESCO/ILO Recommendation.