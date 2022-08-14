Google celebrates Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day with a doodle

LAHORE – Google is celebrating Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day with a doodle of Frere Hall in Karachi.

In a note, Google said, “On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained independence and became a sovereign nation. This public holiday also commemorates the deeds and legacies of Pakistan’s founders.”

“Celebrations for the country’s Independence Day start with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, Islamabad, followed by flag-hoisting ceremonies at presidential and parliament buildings,” stated Google in its message.

“Many speeches on national progress are made by political leaders and televised live to the public.”

Google said festivities such as parades, firework displays, patriotic concerts and award ceremonies are also held throughout the country.

Briefing about the doodle it chose to mark the country’s freedom day, Google said, “Today’s artwork features Frere Hall in Karachi, which was built to serve as a town hall in 1865.”

“The historic building is now a popular tourist destination that houses Karachi’s largest library, the Liaquat National Library, with a collection of more than 70,000 books and manuscripts.”

Earlier, the day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations every year is the national flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.