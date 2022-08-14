Ayeza Khan’s new swimming pool video sets internet on fire

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has left her fans swooned with the new vacation video she shared on her social media account.

After a hectic work routine Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor planned a fun-filled family getaway to US to spend their vacations together.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Ayeza shared some mesmerising vacation pictures from their recent trip to US. The pictures show the family enjoying their trip to fullest as they are exploring the exotic locations all around.

Their enthralling vacation pictures are surely giving same major vacation goals to the world. Let’s have a look at some of the recent vacation pictures and videos shared by Ayeza from their fun-filled trip to US.

