Pakistan Air Force releases special song to celebrate 76th Independence Day
12:40 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force has released a song on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence Day.

This song is a tribute to the courage and bravery of the soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force who created stories of bravery in air battles with the enemy and raised the prestige of the country and the nation, reported Radio Pakistan.

The journey of increasing operational capabilities, innovation and self-reliance of Pakistan Air Force is also a feature of the song.

This song has also reiterated the determination that the Pakistan Army is always ready to fulfill the sacred duty of defending the country with the full strength of the people.

Earlier, the day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations every year is the national flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

