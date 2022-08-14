Babar Azam to be awarded with Sitar-e-Imtiaz

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be awarded with “Sitar-e-Imtiaz”, 3rd-highest honour & civilian award, on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

Babar Azam has been performing brilliantly for the last few years. He is currently in the ICC rankings of the top three batsmen in all three formats. Babar is on his way to become the number one Test batsman of the modern world.

On the occasion of the Pakistan’s 75th Diamond Jubilee, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will be presenting Pakistan’s civil awards to the deserving people of various sections and walk of life for their bravery and excellence.

Earlier, the Independence Day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations every year is the national flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.