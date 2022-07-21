Wasim Akram calls for end to ODI cricket
Share
KARACHI – Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has called for eliminating One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from the international calendar.
He expressed these views during the Telegraph’s “Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club” podcast. Akram said the cricket authorities should consider ending the 50-over matches. As a commentator, he said, one-day cricket too long.
Akram also backed England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes’ decision to retire from 50-over cricket on Monday.
“I think so. In England, you have full houses. In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa, you are not going to fill the stadiums during one-day cricket matches,” he said when asked if administrators should consider scrapping ODI cricket.
“They are doing it just for the sake of doing it. After the first ten overs, it’s just ‘OK, just get a run, get a boundary, four fielders in, and you get to 200, 220 in 40 overs’ and then have a go last ten overs. Another 100. It’s kind of run-of-the-mill,” he added.
PAKvSL – Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan to ... 10:49 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
GALLE – Young batter Abdullah Shafique’s career-best innings helped Pakistan bagged a four-wicket win in ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:05 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 July 202210:54 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan reports 599 new Covid cases, 3 deaths09:42 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Katrina Kaif delights fans with pictures from Maldives trip11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- The Sophia Mirza question09:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022