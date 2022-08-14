Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR
02:19 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a blast in Dir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The military’s media wing said that the explosion occurred in the Barawal area of Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sajid Ali and Adnan Mumtaz, both of whom belonged to Azad Kashmir.

“[The] Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” ISPR stated.

News of the martyrdom of the two soldiers comes after the military had on Saturday strongly responded to reports claiming that a large number of militants belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present in Swat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army on Saturday cleared the air about presence of a large number of militants belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present in Swat.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the past few days, a misperception about the presence of a large number of TTP’s armed members in Swat Valley has been created on social media.

“After confirmation on [the] ground, these reports have been found as grossly exaggerated and misleading,” the military’s media wing said.

