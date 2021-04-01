Faryaad star Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours

Pakistan's rising TV star Aiza Awan has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

Despite being relatively new in the industry, the audience adores Awan to bits and want to know more about her personal life. Well, this time around, she debuted a romantic spark with a mystery man that has taken the Internet by storm.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Faryaad star posted a picture of their hands intertwined with an adorable caption.

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

On the work front, the starlet is being praised for her performance in the drama serial Faryaad.