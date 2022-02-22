Saba Qamar is all set to get married, says Anoushey Ashraf

Popular Pakistani VJ Anoushey Ashraf recently made an appearance on the talk show 'To Be Honest' hosted by comedian Tabish Hashmi.

Never one to shy away from confrontations, the 38-year-old had a plethora of interesting revelations up her sleeves including her controversial statement about Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

Furthermore, Ashraf also revealed Lollywood diva Saba Qamar's forthcoming wedding when the topic of marriage got discussed.

Tabish asked Anoushey if she plans to tie the knot or wants to get married to which she replied that she would get married whenever she like.

Moreover, she added that Saba Qamar is all set to get married and she has also revealed that she recently saw the Baaghi star's husband-to-be.

Furthermore, she shared her reservations about 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar.

“It’s easy to fetch fame after doing dramas, like Mere Paas Tum ho, I can also be hit after getting two slaps, but I don’t want that. I don’t want to do Khalil Ul Rehman Project even if I will be given 50 lac rupess”.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.