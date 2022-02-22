Uzbekistan president to visit Pakistan next month
Web Desk
07:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Uzbekistan president to visit Pakistan next month
Share

ISLAMABAD – Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Pakistan on the second and third of the next month, Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday. 

Talking to the media along with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, Dawood said that the Uzbek president will discuss ways with Pakistan leadership to improve bilateral economic and trade relations and also will sign various bilateral trade agreements.

The Uzbek minister for the trade said that the flight from Lahore to Tashkent for air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would start next month.

PM Imran congratulates Uzbek president on ... 10:55 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the "impressive ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces launching e-passport service
07:02 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
U.S counselor for Commercial Affairs calls on CEO ...
06:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Pakistani court reserves verdict in Noor Mukadam ...
04:30 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Ayesha Gul: KP gets its first woman AIG in ...
03:55 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Good news for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai as ...
01:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2022
Entrepreneurs’ Organization Lahore Chapter ...
02:04 PM | 22 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar all set to get married, reveals Anoushey Ashraf
06:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr