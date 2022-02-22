Uzbekistan president to visit Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD – Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Pakistan on the second and third of the next month, Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday.

Talking to the media along with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, Dawood said that the Uzbek president will discuss ways with Pakistan leadership to improve bilateral economic and trade relations and also will sign various bilateral trade agreements.

The Uzbek minister for the trade said that the flight from Lahore to Tashkent for air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would start next month.