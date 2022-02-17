Saba Qamar faces backlash over bold outfit
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and stylish looks.
However, the Hindi Medium actor's latest fashion photoshoot has landed in hot waters as she is receiving falk for her bold and revealing wardrobe choices.
Taking to Instagram, Qamar posted gorgeous portraits of herself where the Lahore Se Aagey star was the picture-perfect depiction of a queen in a mustard dress.
Despite looking stunning, netizens believe that the 37-year-old heroine shouldn’t have worn ‘revealing’ clothes and it doesn’t reflect our ‘culture.'
The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the choice of her clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under Saba's pictures.
On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.
