Saba Qamar faces backlash over bold outfit
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Saba Qamar faces backlash over bold outfit
Share

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and stylish looks.

However, the Hindi Medium actor's latest fashion photoshoot has landed in hot waters as she is receiving falk for her bold and revealing wardrobe choices.

Taking to Instagram, Qamar posted gorgeous portraits of herself where the Lahore Se Aagey star was the picture-perfect depiction of a queen in a mustard dress.

Despite looking stunning, netizens believe that the 37-year-old heroine shouldn’t have worn ‘revealing’ clothes and it doesn’t reflect our ‘culture.'

The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the choice of her clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under Saba's pictures.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

'Mrs and Mr Shameem' - Saba Qamar and Nauman ... 04:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz are two incredibly talented actors and after creating magic with their performances, the duo ...

More From This Category
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals ...
04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video goes viral
02:55 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
'Saadhay 14 August' -  Anwar Maqsood's play to ...
01:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of ...
06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire ...
05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Celebrities bid farewell to Bollywood's 'Disco ...
02:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video
04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr