'Mrs and Mr Shameem' - Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz's web-series retitled

Web Desk
04:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Share

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz are two incredibly talented actors and after creating magic with their performances, the duo is gearing to play an on-screen married couple in ZEE5's original web series.

Previously titled Mann Jogi, the web series has now been re-named to Mrs & Mr Shameem. The story will focus on a married couple and their journey of love, friendship and growing old together.

Helmed by ace director Kashif Nisar, the upcoming web series is written by Saji Gul who is also the writer of popular drama serial O Rangreza.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-02-16/1645004486-5898.jpg

Earlier in 2020, Zindagi had announced a line-up of five star-studded original web series, including Mann Jogi.

Although the date of release hasn't been announced yet, the series will launch soon on the streaming platform. The cast includes Ijaz, Qamar, Agha Mustafa Hassan, Uzma Hassan and Gul-e-Rana and many others.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire with new photoshoot
05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

