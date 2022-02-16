Meet the ‘tallest teen in the world'

TAMPA – Canadian boy Olivier Rioux, who stands above 7-foot, etched his name in history books for being the tallest teenager in the world.

Rioux, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, was born weighing 7.5 pounds, and surprisingly gained 8.5 pounds in his first month but he did not stop there.

Swift growth due to genetics led him to be 5 feet 2 inches tall while he was in grade 5. Rioux’ mother stands at 6'2' while his father is nearly 6feet 8'. Speaking with a London based publication, he revealed that he wears a size 20 shoe.

The childhood of remarkably tall boy was also different from average children as he always seems to be the center of attention owing to his height. People asked questions and often request photos next to me, he said.

His parents earlier updated house to accommodate his stature. Ceilings were formed higher than average.

Rioux also mentioned that he spent hours looking through his Guinness World Records books, studying the tallest people, and comparing himself to other accomplished persons.

Earlier, physicians predicted that he would be around 6 feet 5 inches in his teenage but he exceed the prospects by an entire foot.  

Previously, a Chinese boy Ren Keyu holds the record for being the tallest teenager with a height of seven-foot and three inches.

