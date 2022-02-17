Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video
Pakistan's heartthrob and rockstar Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the duo is still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.
Setting the bar high, Sara and Atif's latest adorable video has gone viral where the latter's cute antics result in Sara bursting in giggles.
The Dil Diyan Gallan singer shared an endearing video on Instagram with his wife and wrote, “Things that I have to do in public to make you laugh, Miss you loads.”
Their video is moving around on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their loved-up equation.
Back in March 2013, the Rafta Rafta singer tied the knot with Sara Bharwana. They are parents to two sons.
On the work front, Atif Aslam left the fans enthralled with his rocking live performance of the Pakistan Super League's anthem at an impressive opening ceremony at the National Stadium.
