Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video
Web Desk
04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video
Share

Pakistan's heartthrob and rockstar Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the duo is still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

Setting the bar high, Sara and Atif's latest adorable video has gone viral where the latter's cute antics result in Sara bursting in giggles.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer shared an endearing video on Instagram with his wife and wrote, “Things that I have to do in public to make you laugh, Miss you loads.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Their video is moving around on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their loved-up equation.

Back in March 2013, the Rafta Rafta singer tied the knot with Sara Bharwana. They are parents to two sons.

On the work front, Atif Aslam left the fans enthralled with his rocking live performance of the Pakistan Super League's anthem at an impressive opening ceremony at the National Stadium.

Atif Aslam dubbed 'true gentleman' after PSL 7 ... 03:35 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one picture. ...

More From This Category
Video of Indian cops thrashing Muslim women ...
04:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Saba Qamar faces backlash over bold outfit
04:10 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video goes viral
02:55 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
'Saadhay 14 August' -  Anwar Maqsood's play to ...
01:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Wasim Akram clears the air on 'lashing out' at ...
11:28 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Storm on social media as Pakistan’s religious ...
10:52 AM | 17 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral video
04:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr