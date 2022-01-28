Atif Aslam dubbed 'true gentleman' after PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one picture. The rockstar has won millions of hearts with his soulful voice and is adored for the unique style of belting his voice.

One of the most popular celebrities of Pakistan, this time the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner has managed to win the hearts of fans with a viral photo with Aima Baig, in particular. his gentleman behaviour.

In the aforementioned click, Atif Aslam is dressed in a black hoodie and is spotted posing with Aima Baig. His hand, however, did not touch the Kalabaaz Dil singer out of respect.

The following gesture has been widely appreciated by the netizens around the globe and his fan club - the Aadeez have jumped onto the bandwagon to laud the singer's courteous and respectful behaviour.

No one... Girls : Seedhi nazar atif Aslam KY hath pr gae???????? pic.twitter.com/6ZT8UgK7CN — Zurain (@ZurainMughal) January 27, 2022

Atif Aslam is a true gentleman,he knows how to respect a girl .♥️#PSL7 pic.twitter.com/eqTwgGzm3V — Urooj Arif (@UroojAr01210991) January 27, 2022

Atif aslam being Atif Aslam. A pure gentleman. <3 pic.twitter.com/sDhNcQ5shJ — Alfredo ???? (@Marwabuttt) January 27, 2022

In this world full of tharkiz be like atif aslam❤️ pic.twitter.com/wW1idWl0KN — H A N I ???? (@be_like_hania) January 27, 2022

On the work front, Atif and Aima left the fans enthralled with their rocking live performance of the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL7) at an impressive opening ceremony at the National Stadium.