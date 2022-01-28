Madhuri Dixit’s debut web series renamed as ‘The Fame Game’
Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit, who has won over millions of hearts with her stunning performances on big screens, is all hyped-up to make digital debut as her much-awaited series just unveiled a new title.

The series, announced last year by Netflix, was initially titled as Finding Anamika which has been changed to The Fame Game.

Karan Johar, who is producing the series, dropped a teaser of the show on Thursday to announce the new name and release date of Dixit starrer.

Taking to Twitter, KJo penned down, “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand?”

“Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!” he added.

The Devdas actor is helming the role of a superstar Anamika Anand in the upcoming series, who suddenly goes missing. In search of her, hidden truths of the actor’s life are exposed.

