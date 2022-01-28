Madhuri Dixit’s debut web series renamed as ‘The Fame Game’
Share
Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit, who has won over millions of hearts with her stunning performances on big screens, is all hyped-up to make digital debut as her much-awaited series just unveiled a new title.
The series, announced last year by Netflix, was initially titled as Finding Anamika which has been changed to The Fame Game.
Karan Johar, who is producing the series, dropped a teaser of the show on Thursday to announce the new name and release date of Dixit starrer.
Taking to Twitter, KJo penned down, “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand?”
“Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!” he added.
There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame pic.twitter.com/dTbJ2qkSqQ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2022
The Devdas actor is helming the role of a superstar Anamika Anand in the upcoming series, who suddenly goes missing. In search of her, hidden truths of the actor’s life are exposed.
'Judaiya' - Bollywood's Isabelle Kaif to star in ... 03:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed's upcoming song 'Judaiya' will star Bollywood leading lady Katrina Kaif's younger sister ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Senate passes SBP Amendment Bill amid ruckus by opposition02:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021