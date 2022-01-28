'Judaiya' - Bollywood's Isabelle Kaif to star in Bilal Saeed's upcoming song
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed's upcoming song 'Judaiya' will star Bollywood leading lady Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle and needless to say, the music buffs can't wait for what the duo has in store.

The latest love ballad Judaiya will also feature UK-based singer Ezu who is all set to charm the Pakistani audiences with his impeccable vocal talent.

Turning to his Instagram, the Baari singer announced his new project with a poster featuring the stunning Kaif and the handsome Ezu.

"A beautiful song by @ezuworld and my self! featuring very talented @isakaif Releasing This Friday on 28th January 2022," the 33-year-old teased his massive fan following.

Later, Saeed shared the much-awaited teaser of the song, seemingly featuring Ezu and himself in a feud over Kaif.

