'Judaiya' - Bollywood's Isabelle Kaif to star in Bilal Saeed's upcoming song
Share
Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed's upcoming song 'Judaiya' will star Bollywood leading lady Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle and needless to say, the music buffs can't wait for what the duo has in store.
The latest love ballad Judaiya will also feature UK-based singer Ezu who is all set to charm the Pakistani audiences with his impeccable vocal talent.
Turning to his Instagram, the Baari singer announced his new project with a poster featuring the stunning Kaif and the handsome Ezu.
"A beautiful song by @ezuworld and my self! featuring very talented @isakaif Releasing This Friday on 28th January 2022," the 33-year-old teased his massive fan following.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Later, Saeed shared the much-awaited teaser of the song, seemingly featuring Ezu and himself in a feud over Kaif.
Earlier, the Lahore court had summoned Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed on October 14 for indictment in a case relating to the video shoot of song Qabool at the Wazir Khan mosque.
Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed to be indicted in ... 07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Lahore court has summoned Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on October 14 for indictment in a case relating to the ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Atif Aslam dubbed 'true gentleman' after PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig ...03:35 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Senate passes SBP Amendment Bill amid ruckus by opposition02:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- PCB, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy join hands to celebrate 70 glorious years ...01:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Atif Aslam, Aima Baig's PSL7 performance draws mixed response09:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021