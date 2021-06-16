Famous Saudi chain AlBAIK opens in Dubai

ALBAIK, a Saudi Arabia-based fast-food chain, has opened their first branch in Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday.

The outlet has been opened in Dubai Mall following the launch of three branches in Bahrain in late 2020.

The new 355-square-meter restaurant will serve a wide array of chicken and seafood, grilled dishes, and vegetarian options.

ALBAIK was established in Jeddah in 1974 and now has more than 120 branches in the Kingdom and Bahrain.

It was also listed by CNN among the best eight fast-food chains around the world. ALBAIK has developed a community of fanatics across Saudi Arabia.

