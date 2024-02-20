Aagha Ali shares health update

Renowned Pakistani actor and singer, Aagha Ali, recently shared a concerning update with his fans, revealing that he had been admitted to the hospital due to unwellness. Known for his stellar performances in dramas like 'Band Takhdiyan,' 'Maj Khuda Pe Kein Hai,' 'Main Hari Piya,' and 'Khod Ghar,' Agha took to Instagram to inform his followers about his health condition.
In the Instagram story, he expressed that he had been grappling with a high fever, leading to his admission to the hospital. Concerned about his well-being, he earnestly requested prayers from his fans, emphasizing the crucial role their support plays during challenging times.
In a subsequent update, the Dhoka actor shared positive news about his improving health, attributing it to the prayers and well-wishes from his fans. Grateful for the support, he extended his thanks to everyone who had been sending positive energy his way.
Notably, Ali had recently performed live at a concert held at Port Grand Karachi on the night of February 19th, showcasing his musical talents before facing health complications that led to his hospitalization. On the work front, he was recently seen in Zoya Nay Haan Kardi, Shadi hai Impossible, Love Life Ka Law, Bhagam Bhag, and Zakham.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
