Imran Khan announces plan to resume long march to Islamabad
LAHORE – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced he would resume his party's long march towards Islamabad on Thursday.
In a video message late on Wednesday night, Khan said the long march would resume from the same place in the Punjab town of Wazirabad where he and 13 other people of his party came under a gun attack and were wounded. He said the long march would resume from the same point where PTI activist Moazzam Gondal was shot dead by the attacker.
Giving further details of his plan, Khan said he would address the participants in the long march in Wazirabad at 4.30pm. He said that people would have to stand up for real freedom.
