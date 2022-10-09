Roof collapse crushes woman, 8 children to death in Diamer

CHILAS – A woman and her eight children were crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed in Diamir –a district in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rescue officials told local media that the roof of the dilapidated house collapsed earlier today, killing nine people including the mother and her eight children.

Apparently, the roof caved in wake of crumbling of the ceiling beam. The victims’ father was reportedly not in town at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, dead bodies have been shifted to the Chilas hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mourned over the roof collapse incident. “Deeply saddened after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Chilas, Bonar Das, killing 9 people. We share the grief of the bereaved family and extend our condolences to the rest of the family. May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved. Amen,” the premier wrote in a tweet.

چلاس، بونر داس میں بوسیدہ مکان کی چھت گرنے سے 9 افراد کے جاں بحق ہونے پر بے حد دُکھ ہے۔ ہم متاثرہ خاندان کے غم میں شریک ہیں اور خاندان کے دیگر افراد سے تعزیت کرتے ہیں۔ اللہ تعالی مرحومین کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبرجمیل دے۔ آمین — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2022

Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and other officials also expressed grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan's chief secretary has sought a report of the heart-rending incident of the roof collapse.