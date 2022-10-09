Roof collapse crushes woman, 8 children to death in Diamer
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Roof collapse crushes woman, 8 children to death in Diamer
Source: social media
Share

CHILAS – A woman and her eight children were crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed in Diamir –a district in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rescue officials told local media that the roof of the dilapidated house collapsed earlier today, killing nine people including the mother and her eight children.

Apparently, the roof caved in wake of crumbling of the ceiling beam. The victims’ father was reportedly not in town at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, dead bodies have been shifted to the Chilas hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mourned over the roof collapse incident. “Deeply saddened after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Chilas, Bonar Das, killing 9 people. We share the grief of the bereaved family and extend our condolences to the rest of the family. May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved. Amen,” the premier wrote in a tweet.

Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and other officials also expressed grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

Two dead, three injured in Karachi PC Hotel roof ... 12:24 AM | 27 May, 2022

KARACHI – Two people died while three others sustained injuries when the roof of a lobby PC hotel collapsed on ...

Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan's chief secretary has sought a report of the heart-rending incident of the roof collapse.

More From This Category
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow ...
11:08 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious ...
09:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Is it really PTI leader Raja Basharat in latest ...
11:27 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
SBP names banks responsible for increase in US ...
10:19 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with ...
09:10 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
World Bank announces $2 billion support for ...
07:35 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam
09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr