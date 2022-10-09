President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad PBUH

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other leaders felicitated nation and Ummah on Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message said the arrival of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity. He added that humanity had been awaiting the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for a long time.

Prophet PBUH made visible the difference between good and evil, the darkness of ignorance was removed, the customs of non-believers were abolished, the name of the lone creator of the universe was magnified and hearts of the humanity shone with the purity of the oneness of Allah, he said.

صدر اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان، ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ۱۲ ربیع الاول 1444 ھ/2022 ء کے موقع پر قوم کے نام پیغام



آج ۱۲ ربیع الاول سرکارِ دوعالم، رحمت اللعالمین خاتم النبیین حضرت محمد ﷺ کی آمدِ سعیدکے بابرکت موقع پر میں پاکستانی قوم اور ملتِ اسلامیہ کو مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ pic.twitter.com/EB2H0UF3As — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 9, 2022

Alvi said “The slaves who were crushed under the weight of oppression and cruelty received the blessing of freedom and the era of justice and equity was ushered in”, adding that Prophet (PBUH) freed humans from the slavery of other humans and made them believe in prostrating and bowing before their real creator and lord.

We have to follow the life and high moral values of the society structured by our holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) if we want peace, serenity, tranquility and well-being.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said humanity was waiting for centuries for the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could end ignorance, oppression, cruelty, and exploitation.

“Allah SWT sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers,” the premier added.

The message continued that Prophet PBUH gave dignity to human civilisation, brought knowledge, led by example and humanity which was suffering from hate and animosity was given the gift of love and brotherhood.

Prophet Muhammad PBUH stressed piety and morality and disallowed every form of cruelty and injustice. The result of the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) was that longtime bitter enemies became friends, cruelty against the poor and weak vanished, humanity learned about the value of knowledge, and people in society became large-hearted and compassionate and they learned how to live in dignity and freedom, it further reads.

PM also prayed to give Muslims courage and strength to completely follow the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).