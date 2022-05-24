Lahore, Rawalpindi boards cancel Matric exam
Share
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore and Rawalpindi announced the cancelation of the exam for Matric students for tomorrow.
The spokesperson of the board said that the new date for the Pakistan Studies exam will be announced later while grade nine exams will begin on May 26 as per schedule.
Higher Education Punjab also announced canceling tomorrow's paper in Rawalpindi for which a notification has also been issued. The notification cited that the paper was canceled in wake of the law and order situation.
Meanwhile, the authorities in Rawalpindi have closed all public and private educational institutions on 25 May 2022 amid the PTI’s planned march toward Islamabad.
The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner issued a notification that cited “Due to prevailing law and order situation of the country, it is hereby notified for information of general public that all public and private educational institutions will remain close on 25.05.2022 within the limit of District Rawalpindi.”
Govt to stop PTI's long march toward Islamabad, ... 04:58 PM | 24 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Sharif led federal government has announced not to permit the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
Authorities issued these directives as the federal government has decided to stop the PTI from holding a long march in Islamabad, a move that can lead to clash between the forces personnel and agitators.
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Lahore, Rawalpindi boards cancel Matric exam09:37 PM | 24 May, 2022
-
-
- Afghan Taliban inks deal with UAE firm to manage three airports08:06 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Massive fire in Balochistan’s Sherani forest put off with help of ...07:28 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Humayun Saeed updates fans about upcoming series based on Salahuddin ...07:00 PM | 24 May, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold photos set internet on fire04:40 PM | 24 May, 2022
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022