Pakistani beauty mogul Shiza teams up with Selena Gomez for cookware line
Shiza Shahid, a Pakistani-American social entrepreneur, has collaborated with American singer and beauty mogul Selena Gomez for a new cookware line.
Shiza has launched her cookware brand ‘Our Place’ in collaboration with her husband and a business partner. The brand has joined hands with a super successful singer cum actor and now a beauty entrepreneur, Selena Gomez.
The collaboration was announced by the brand on the photo and video sharing site earlier this month.
“We’re SO excited to share with you the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection,” read their post on Instagram.
‘Our Place’ described the collaboration as a ‘celebration’ of all ways of cooking, either as “beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously,” all it needs to be is, “a form of therapy and a catalyst for connection.”
In her joint post with the brand, owner Shiza noted the collaboration was ‘a dream come true’. “We launched Our Place a little over two years ago to inspire more people to reconnect with their heritage, their food systems, and one another by cooking and sharing food,” she wrote.
“Selena’s work in mental health and her joyful, authentic (and often very funny!) journey to home cooking couldn’t be more reflective of what Our Place stands for.”
As per ‘Our Place’, 10% of the profits from the cookware line will be donated to the ‘Rare Impact Fund’ for the expansion of mental health services. For those unversed, the fund is part of CSR by ‘Rare Beauty’, a beauty cosmetics brand owned by Gomez.
Shiza had previously co-founded ‘Malala Fund’ with Malala Yousafzai and had also served as CEO of the non-profit organisation working towards the education of girls.
