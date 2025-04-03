‘Mysterious’ fog engulfs Karachi; here’s what the experts say

KARACHI – Residents of southern port city of Karachi experienced a weird incident as fog suddenly enveloped various areas of the city in wee hours of Thursday.

Fog covered the areas such as Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and other areas. However, it disappeared following the sunrise.

According to weather analysts, the high levels of humidity and the absence of winds caused the fog early in the morning, adding that it also affected the visibility.

Due to the fog, the visibility around the airport area was reduced to 2.5 to 3 kilometers. However, after the dawn, the visibility became clearer.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in the city’s temperature. It added that the temperature is expected to rise further on Friday and Saturday.

The department stated that due to the intensification of heat on Friday and Saturday, the temperature could reach between 37 to 39 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department also stated that during the daytime, hot and dry winds could blow from the northwest, while in the evening, there is a possibility of sea breezes returning.