School timings reduced by 30 minutes in Punjab for summer season

LAHORE – The School Education Department of Punjab has reduced the timings for schools by thirty minutes to provide relief to students ahead of summer season.

The department has released a revised notification stating that the new school timings will be in effect from April 7 to October 15.

Single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while on Fridays, they will close at 11:30 AM. Previously, the educational institutions were closed at 1:30 pm in summer months.

Double-shift schools will run from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM, with the second shift starting from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM. On Fridays, the second shift will begin at 2:30 PM.

The department has instructed all relevant officers to ensure the implementation of the revised timings, adding that legal action will be taken in case of failure.