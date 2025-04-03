Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Uncertainty grips Pakistan Stock Exchange amid Trump’s new Tariff Measures

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a drop in first official day of the week after Eid break, but investors are cautioned due to the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on over 180 countries, including Pakistan.

KSE-100 Index dropped by 200 points, early in the day but the market moved up 300 points to 118,138 in the afternoon. Stock market faced significant selling pressure across key sectors, including oil and gas marketing companies, power generation, cement, refineries, and banking.

The uncertainty in the stock market comes amid Donald Trump’s announcement of 10% reciprocal tariffs on imports from countries around the world, including specific additional levies on major trading partners like China and EU.

As part of his trade policy, Trump imposed a 29% reciprocal tariff on Pakistan, further contributing to investor unease. The announcement led to heightened uncertainty about the potential long-term effects on trade, local businesses, and the broader economy.

Stock markets in parts of world also reacted strongly to Trump’s tariff announcement, with US stocks diving and international markets showing sharp declines. As result, investor sentiment at the PSX remained cautious, with concerns growing about the economic impact of the new tariffs on both local and international levels.

Analysts suggest that current market volatility is expected to continue as global markets adjust to the changes in trade policy, adding to the pressure already faced by Pakistan’s economy.

Trump slaps Pakistan with 29% Tariff on all imports: What does it mean for Economy?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 3 April 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.3 282
EUR Euro 301.5 304.25
GBP UK Pound Sterling 361.5 365
AED UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.35 74.9
AUD Australian Dollar 176.5 178.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.7 745.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.85 198.25
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 40.16 40.56
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.66 36.01
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.9 906.4
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.57 63.17
NZD New Zealand Dollar 158.73 160.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 26.4 26.7
OMR Omani Riyal 722 730.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.28 76.98
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5
SEK Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
CHF Swiss Franc 313.94 316.69
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search