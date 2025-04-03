Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Trump slaps Pakistan with 29% Tariff on all imports: What does it mean for Economy?

Trump Slaps Pakistan With 29 Tariff On All Imports What Does It Mean For Economy

ISLAMABAD – United States President Donald Trump imposed massive tariffs on almost all imports with stern levies on dozens of countries, including Pakistan, in a move that also affected Washington’s top allies.

Trump imposed 29% tariff on Pakistan in escalation that marks a turn in US-Pakistan trade relations, as Trump’s broader strategy includes higher tariffs on a wide array of goods. The tariff is part of a broader strategy announced by Trump on Wednesday, which also includes a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, effective April 5, and additional steep duties on other countries like China.

Pakistan’s denounced new tariff, arguing that the move could significantly damage country’s export-driven economy. The imposition of 29% tariff comes after Islamabad’s 58% tariff on US goods, a retaliatory measure aimed at challenging the US’s previous trade barriers. Pakistani officials are expected to announce countermeasures in the coming days, further complicating the trade relationship between the two nations.

The economy of South Asian nation is already grappling with challenges, faces added burden of these escalating tariffs, and new duties could disrupt key export sectors, such as textiles, and raise costs for Pakistani consumers on imported goods. Those familiar with development said this move could deepen Pakistan’s economic difficulties, further straining its trade relationships with the US and potentially other global powers.

Impact on Pakistan and Global Trade

The tariffs on Islamabad are particularly concerning for country’s export sector. Pakistan’s textile industry is a major contributor to its economy, and could be hit hardest by these new measures. With the imposition of a 29% tariff, Pakistani goods could become less competitive in the US market, exacerbating the country’s trade deficit and further straining its economic recovery.

Economists are also warning that the broader global trade tensions could lead to higher inflation, lower growth, and increased costs for consumers around the world. As Trump’s policies ripple through the global economy, Pakistan is poised to feel the effects more acutely than many other nations.

Trump Slaps Pakistan With 29 Tariff On All Imports What Does It Mean For Economy

Trump Tariff

Trump’s move sent shockwaves through global markets as US import tax rate surged to 22%, a drastic increase from just 2.5% in 2024, with experts predicting that these measures could push the global economy into a recession.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, faces an additional 34% tariff on top of the previous 20% duties. Beijing has called for the immediate removal of these new tariffs and vowed to take retaliatory actions. Meanwhile, the European Union and Japan also face significant tariffs, with the EU hit by a 20% tariff and Japan facing a 24% levy.

These measures could lead to higher prices for consumers, slow economic growth, and create job losses in some sectors. While some American industries may gain jobs, the overall impact on the economy could be negative, especially since manufacturing jobs are often automated and costly to bring back to the US.

Trump’s trade war intensifies as Canada, China, Mexico vow retaliatory tariffs

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 3 April 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.3 282
EUR Euro 301.5 304.25
GBP UK Pound Sterling 361.5 365
AED UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.35 74.9
AUD Australian Dollar 176.5 178.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.7 745.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.85 198.25
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 40.16 40.56
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.66 36.01
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.9 906.4
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.57 63.17
NZD New Zealand Dollar 158.73 160.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 26.4 26.7
OMR Omani Riyal 722 730.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.28 76.98
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5
SEK Swedish Krona 27.41 27.71
CHF Swiss Franc 313.94 316.69
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search