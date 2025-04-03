Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh Govt Declares Holiday in Educational Institutions on March 28

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of former Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary, which will be observed tomorrow, April 4.

Chief Secretary of Sindh, Asif Haider Shah, has issued a notification for the public holiday, stating that all government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils in the province will remain closed.

A major gathering will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the death anniversary of the former prime minister.

A large number of workers and supporters are expected to attend from across the country.

The holiday is followed by the Eid break which was observed from March 31 to April 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, President Asif Zardari is unlikely to attend the ceremony as he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

Physician Dr Asim Hussain said that President Zardari is being closely observed, with multiple tests conducted to evaluate his condition.

“The president is under the care of infectious disease specialists at a private hospital. All meetings with the president have been strictly restricted due to his health condition,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

