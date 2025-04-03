Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Elon Musk’s exit from DOGE sparks rumors of tensions with Trump administration

WASHINGTON – World’s richest man and tech pioneer Elon Musk is set to step down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after 4-month tenure in office.

Musk’s expected departure from Trump’s cabinet sparked speculation regarding his relationship with President Donald Trump, with some suggesting that tensions between the two may be growing. Trump addressed Musk’s upcoming exit earlier this week, reaffirming that Musk’s role was always intended to be temporary.

Amid the contrasting reports, Elon Musk shared his 130-day limit in interview, explaining that his work on reducing the U.S. deficit by $1 trillion would likely be completed by the end of his term.

Musk hinted that his role at DOGE would not be permanent, with the entrepreneur previously stating that “the final step of DOGE is to delete itself.” This claim was quickly dismissed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who reiterated the fact that both Musk and Trump had publicly stated the temporary nature of Musk’s role.

During his brief time in office, Tesla owner made significant impact, overseeing drastic budget cuts at several key US agencies, including the Department of Education, the US Agency for International Development, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The cuts, which led to widespread layoffs, resulted in protests, some of which targeted Tesla vehicles. Musk also introduced a new policy requiring federal employees to submit weekly progress reports detailing their accomplishments in five bullet points. The initiative faced backlash, leading Trump to clarify that DOGE would serve more as a “tech support” agency than a traditional human resources department.

The future of DOGE and its impact on the Trump administration remains a topic of debate, with many wondering whether Musk’s exit will alter the administration’s course moving forward.

