Pta Targets Cloned Phones With New Imei Verification System

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities decided to block mobile phones with fake IMEI numbers in crackdown on counterfeit devices.

In major move to end illegal use of mobile phones, the telecom authority announced operation to block devices with cloned or fake IMEI numbers. The initiative aims to regulate the mobile phone market and tackle the growing problem of counterfeit devices, which have been circulating due to high registration taxes on premium phones.

The development comes after surge in number of people opting for cheaper and illegal alternatives, such as cloned mobile devices or phones registered with fake IMEI numbers.

Starting this week, mobile phone users will start getting verification SMS to confirm authenticity of their phones’ IMEI number. Those who fail to verify their IMEI within week will have their phones blocked permanently. Once verified, the IMEI number will be linked to the user’s SIM card, ensuring that only legitimate devices are in use.

Devices with unverified or duplicate IMEI numbers will be permanently blocked from the network, affecting millions of users who may have unknowingly purchased illegal or counterfeit devices.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) advised users whose devices are blocked to contact the sellers or visit the FIA for assistance. The agency has also urged consumers to ensure they only buy legally-approved, FBR-taxed mobile phones to avoid any inconvenience.

Authorities also issued warning to consumers to avoid purchasing phones that do not come with warranties or those sold at suspiciously low prices. It is also being strongly recommended that consumers verify the IMEI number of any mobile device before making a purchase to ensure compliance with the regulations.