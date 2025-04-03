Nobel Institute reacts to reports of Imran Khan’s nomination for Noble Prize

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

OSLO – The Nobel Institute has described the reports regarding the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for the Nobel Peace Prize by Norway’s Centre Party as a tactic to garner votes from Pakistanis living in Norway.

Christian Berg Harpviken, the Director of the Nobel Institute, wrote an article in a Norwegian newspaper and spoke about the claims of the nomination.

In the article, Harpviken said that the announcement of the nomination before the actual nomination attempt was made to influence Norwegian Pakistani voters.

He stated that this is the first time a leader has used a Nobel Prize nomination in such a way that it has harmed the prestige of the Nobel Prize.

Last month, it had emerged that the former prime minister of Pakistan has been picked for prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote human rights and democracy in South Asian nation.

Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) made the announcement in a statement with Partiet Sentrum, as the nomination was made “in alliance with an eligible nominator” and recognizes PTI chief for his continuous work in advancing human rights and democratic principles in homeland.

It added that jailed PTI chief for his leadership in the struggle for democracy, his stance on human rights, and his dedication to addressing issues faced by Pakistanis.

Khan was previously nominated for Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to foster peace and stability in South Asia, particularly between Pakistan and India.

Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee reviews hundreds of nominations, ultimately selecting the recipient of the Peace Prize after a thorough eight-month review process.

Imran Khan has remained behind bars since August 2023, and is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence following his conviction on charges of corruption. The case marked his fourth major conviction, though previous cases related to state gifts, leaking classified information, and an unlawful marriage were either overturned or suspended by the courts.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

