PM pays surprise visit to Islamabad hospital to inspect services 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprised visit to the new emergency block of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and inspected the in-place arrangements and services.

Accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to PM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Prime Minister appreciated the working of new emergency block of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the available facilities.

Dr. Faisal Sultan in a briefing to the Prime Minister said special procedures had been adopted for emergency patients in view of the coronavirus.

He informed that after first-aid, emergency patients were immediately shifted to the relevant department of the hospital as per their condition.

He said the method helped in keeping the emergency patients and other patients, already at the hospital, safe from coronavirus and also facilitated transferring patients to the relevant department.

The Prime Minister also inspected old emergency block of PIMS Hospital.

On the occasion, Prime Minister interacted with doctors at the emergency block and inquired about the services provided at the hospital.