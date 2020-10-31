Pakistan expects from US an even-handed treatment with respect to India, PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan expects from the United States (US) an even-handed treatment with respect to India, especially on the Kashmir dispute.
In an interview with a German magazine in Islamabad, he said the South Asian region is a hot-spot and it could flare up at any time.
The Prime Minister said the US thinks that India will contain China, which is a completely flawed premise.
He said India is a threat to its neighbours, including China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Imran Khan said India has currently the most extremist and racist government on the subcontinent, inspired by the Nazis of 1920s and 30s.
About Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said from day one, his government has been fostering dialogue to resume peace in that country.
He said Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our only interest is that the future government in Kabul does not allow India to operate from there against us.
On the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan having established relations with Israel, Imran Khan said every country has its own foreign policy but Pakistan cannot recognize Israel unless there is a just settlement of the Palestinian issue.
-
