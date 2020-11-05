PM Imran to host luncheon with allies today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will host the lunch for the allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Thursday.
Parties will hold consultations on the current political situation, opposition’s narrative and a strategy to deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
The invitations for the lunch had been sent to the leaders of political allies in the government.
As per the sources, PM Imran will hold consultations with political allies on the current political situation, opposition’s narrative and a strategy to deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Also, the allies will keep their various demands before PM Imran including the requirement of development funds.
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) despite their reservations will likely to attend the lunch.
Earlier, the PML-Q had refused to participate, but after contact of senior leadership, the chances are that Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would attend the event.
AML’s Sheikh Rashid, MQM’s Aminul Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Kishwer Zehra, GDA’s Fehmida Mirza and a delegation of BAP led by Zubaida Jalal to attend the luncheon host by the ruling party.
Sources said the invite had not been extended to government’s former ally BNP-M.
