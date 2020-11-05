PM Imran to host luncheon with allies today
Web Desk
02:05 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to host luncheon with allies today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will host the lunch for the allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Thursday.

Parties will hold consultations on the current political situation, opposition’s narrative and a strategy to deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The invitations for the lunch had been sent to the leaders of political allies in the government.

As per the sources, PM Imran will hold consultations with political allies on the current political situation, opposition’s narrative and a strategy to deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Also, the allies will keep their various demands before PM Imran including the requirement of development funds.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) despite their reservations will likely to attend the lunch.

Earlier, the PML-Q had refused to participate, but after contact of senior leadership, the chances are that Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would attend the event.

AML’s Sheikh Rashid, MQM’s Aminul Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Kishwer Zehra, GDA’s Fehmida Mirza and a delegation of BAP led by Zubaida Jalal to attend the luncheon host by the ruling party.

Sources said the invite had not been extended to government’s former ally BNP-M.

 

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda ...
08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this ...
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Two students lose arms after truck hits school ...
07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of ...
06:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Raiwind’s Tablighi Ijtima begins amid ‘strict ...
06:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband ...
05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19
03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr