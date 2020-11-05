Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season

LAHORE- Shaadi season is in full swing and there is nothing more beautiful, bright, and fun than a big fat desi wedding.

But what's the most important thing that everyone is concerned about? To look current and fashionable!

Most of our celebs never fail to serve us lust-worthy yet opulent looks every time they step out. From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali and Sana Javed, their desi fashion is always on point.

Whether they're wearing a blingy lehenga or a traditional saree, the fashion options are, literally, to-die-for.

Let's explore some of our favourite looks that will inspire you this wedding season:

Ayeza Khan

View this post on Instagram @annusabrar @ashnakhanofficial @irhyanthomas @kohar_jewel A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:02am PST

Mahira Khan

Maya Ali

View this post on Instagram ???????? @kokabziaofficial @shafaqhabibjewellery @theshoaibkhan.official @azeemsaniofficial A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on Oct 28, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Sana Javed

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on Oct 6, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram BTS fittings @elanofficial ???? #elancoutureshow A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on Oct 14, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

Mawra Hoccane

Ayesha Omar

