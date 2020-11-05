Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season
LAHORE- Shaadi season is in full swing and there is nothing more beautiful, bright, and fun than a big fat desi wedding.
But what's the most important thing that everyone is concerned about? To look current and fashionable!
Most of our celebs never fail to serve us lust-worthy yet opulent looks every time they step out. From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali and Sana Javed, their desi fashion is always on point.
Whether they're wearing a blingy lehenga or a traditional saree, the fashion options are, literally, to-die-for.
Let's explore some of our favourite looks that will inspire you this wedding season:
Ayeza Khan
Mahira Khan
Preet Lari - Del Naz A dreamy amalgamation of mint green bridal embellished with Pearl, Zari and Dabka work. The outfit glistens being a pure bliss combining beautiful dupattas of Net and Organza along with a complementing Velvet pouch. Now available online at www.mohsinnaveedranjha.com Muse @mahirahkhan Shot by @natashazubair Jewelry by @hamnaamirjewelry Makeup and Hair @omayrwaqar Stylist @arbaqanchangezi Set and Art direction @kora.create #MNR #MNRDesignStudio #MohsinNaveedRanjha #instastyle #MNRDesigns #MNRBridals #PreetLari #Heritage #traditional #oldschool #festive #vintage #madeinpakistan #BridalCollection #wedding #pakistanicouture #asianwedding #trends2020 #intimatewedding
Maya Ali
???????? @kokabziaofficial @shafaqhabibjewellery @theshoaibkhan.official @azeemsaniofficial
Sana Javed
Mawra Hoccane
Twirl on.. ???????? #sunnysideup P.S Coming LIVE at 6pm ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ayesha Omar
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
