Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season

02:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
LAHORE- Shaadi season is in full swing and there is nothing more beautiful, bright, and fun than a big fat desi wedding.

But what's the most important thing that everyone is concerned about? To look current and fashionable!

Most of our celebs never fail to serve us lust-worthy yet opulent looks every time they step out. From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali and Sana Javed, their desi fashion is always on point.

Whether they're wearing a blingy lehenga or a traditional saree, the fashion options are, literally, to-die-for.

Let's explore some of our favourite looks that will inspire you this wedding season:

Ayeza Khan

View this post on Instagram

@annusabrar @ashnakhanofficial @irhyanthomas @kohar_jewel

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Mahira Khan

View this post on Instagram

Preet Lari - Del Naz A dreamy amalgamation of mint green bridal embellished with Pearl, Zari and Dabka work. The outfit glistens being a pure bliss combining beautiful dupattas of Net and Organza along with a complementing Velvet pouch. Now available online at www.mohsinnaveedranjha.com Muse @mahirahkhan Shot by @natashazubair Jewelry by @hamnaamirjewelry Makeup and Hair @omayrwaqar Stylist @arbaqanchangezi Set and Art direction @kora.create #MNR #MNRDesignStudio #MohsinNaveedRanjha #instastyle #MNRDesigns #MNRBridals #PreetLari #Heritage #traditional #oldschool #festive #vintage #madeinpakistan #BridalCollection #wedding #pakistanicouture #asianwedding #trends2020 #intimatewedding

A post shared by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (@mohsin.naveed.ranjha) on

Maya Ali 

View this post on Instagram

???????? @kokabziaofficial @shafaqhabibjewellery @theshoaibkhan.official @azeemsaniofficial

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on

Sana Javed

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on

View this post on Instagram

BTS fittings @elanofficial ???? #elancoutureshow

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on

Mawra Hoccane

View this post on Instagram

Twirl on.. ???????? #sunnysideup P.S Coming LIVE at 6pm ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@mawrellous) on

Ayesha Omar

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

