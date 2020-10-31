AI demands India to stop its suppression of dissent in IIOJK

LONDON – In a statement, the London-based Amnesty International (AI) has urged Indian government to immediately stop its intensifying suppression of dissent in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Acting Secretary General of Amnesty International Julie Verhaar, in the statement, following a series of raids by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the homes and premises of civil society groups, human rights defenders and journalists in the illegally held-valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

He said these raids are an alarming reminder that India’s government is determined to suppress all dissenting voices in the occupied valley.

She said Indian authorities are targeting these civil society and media groups because they are continuously reporting and advocating the rights of the people of IOJ&K, despite a harsh communications blackout imposed since 5th August, 2020.