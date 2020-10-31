AI demands India to stop its suppression of dissent in IIOJK
Share
LONDON – In a statement, the London-based Amnesty International (AI) has urged Indian government to immediately stop its intensifying suppression of dissent in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).
Acting Secretary General of Amnesty International Julie Verhaar, in the statement, following a series of raids by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the homes and premises of civil society groups, human rights defenders and journalists in the illegally held-valley on Wednesday and Thursday.
He said these raids are an alarming reminder that India’s government is determined to suppress all dissenting voices in the occupied valley.
She said Indian authorities are targeting these civil society and media groups because they are continuously reporting and advocating the rights of the people of IOJ&K, despite a harsh communications blackout imposed since 5th August, 2020.
- ‘Pakistan stands with the Turkish nation’: PM Imran offers ...04:54 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- PDM Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore04:31 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- PML-N leader Abdul Qadir Baloch resigns over differences between ...04:28 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
-
- realme named as fastest growing smartphone brand to reach 50 mln ...02:28 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Sana Javed exposes fake Twitter account01:04 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Harvey Weinstein sued by Miriam Haley for sexual assault12:29 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Aisha Malik celebrates her daughter's first birthday11:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020