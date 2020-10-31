Terrorism threat: KPK urges opposition to postpone Peshawar rally 

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has urged the opposition parties to postpone their Peshawar rally in view of the potential terrorism threat.

In a statement after a meeting with KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar on Friday, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that Peshawar has recently witnessed a tragic terrorism incident in which innocent children of a madrassa were targeted.

Shaukat Yousufzai said the provincial government will not impose any ban on rallies and processions but would give full security to it.

He also offered dialogue to the opposition parties on all issues except accountability matters and added that the opposition parties should not play with the lives of people to save their leaders’ corruption.