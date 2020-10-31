Death toll climbs to 26, over 800 injured as strong earthquake hits Turkey
ANKARA – Turkish authorities on Saturday have confirmed 26 causalities after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean region on Friday, destroying multiple buildings and houses in Izmir city.
The Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 24 people while the number of those injured to 804.
The quake occurred at 2.51 pm. local time at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (around 10 miles).
Massive earthquake 7.0 Greece (Samos)/Turkey (Izmir) pic.twitter.com/mx0erUSUxf— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) October 30, 2020
In Azmir city, more than 15 building have been destroyed in tremor. A rescue operation was launched soon after the calamity and is still underway to retrieve people feared to be trapped under the rubble.
Tremors were also felt in Istanbul while no any damage has been reported.
May God have mercy on our Turkish brothers. All our prayers are for turkey brothers.🤲 🇹🇷🇵🇰— Uman Malik (@U_3322) October 30, 2020
The magnitude of the #earthquake can be estimated from this video. It is really a very terrible. 💔#izmir pic.twitter.com/ox5BT7xTSo
Other western Turkish provinces, including Usak, Denizli, Manisa, Balikesir, Aydin and Mugla saw small damages to some buildings.
According to the National Observatory of Athens Geodynamic Institute initially put the magnitude of the quake at 6.6 but later revised it to 6.7. The quake struck northwest of the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, said the observatory.
Pakistan on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey as a powerful earthquake hit Izmir city, destroying nearly 20 buildings.
"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings," the Foreign Office said in a tweet.
Pakistan expresses pain over earthquake losses in ... 07:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey as a powerful earthquake hit Izmir ...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thanked Pakistan for expressing solidarity and said that all resources will be utilised to help the people. He also said that the government stood with the victims of the earthquake.
