Pakistan expresses pain over earthquake losses in Turkey’s Izmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey as a powerful earthquake hit Izmir city, destroying nearly 20 buildings.

"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings," the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The Office also extended solidarity with the Turkish people during this difficult time of natural calamity.

"Like always, people of Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers," it said.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean region on Friday, destroying multiple buildings and houses in Izmir city.

The Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 2.51 pm. local time at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (around 10 miles).

The AFAD confirmed death of four persons while 120 people injured in the incident. The quake was powerful enough that people come out of their house out of fear.