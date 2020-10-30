Death toll climbs to 12, over 400 injured as strong earthquake hits Turkey
Web Desk
10:26 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Death toll climbs to 12, over 400 injured as strong earthquake hits Turkey
Share

ANKARA – Turkish authorities have confirmed a dozen causalities after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean region on Friday, destroying multiple buildings and houses in Izmir city. 

The Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 2.51 pm. local time at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (around 10 miles). 

In Azmir city, more than 15 building have been destroyed in tremor. A rescue operation was launched soon after the calamity and is still underway to retrieve people feared to be trapped under the rubble. 

Tremors were also felt in Istanbul while no any damage has been reported. 

Other western Turkish provinces, including Usak, Denizli, Manisa, Balikesir, Aydin and Mugla saw small damages to some buildings. 

According to the National Observatory of Athens Geodynamic Institute initially put the magnitude of the quake at 6.6 but later revised it to 6.7. The quake struck northwest of the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, said the observatory.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that all resources will be utilised to help the people. He also said that the government stood with the victims of the earthquake. 

More From This Category
Death toll climbs to 26, over 800 injured as ...
10:12 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
Death toll climbs to 12, over 400 injured as ...
10:26 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Fraudsters cheat U.K returned doctor; sell him ...
04:02 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
21-year old Tuberculosis patient on ventilator ...
12:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Muslims have ‘right to kill French’ in ...
09:54 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
Trump says US ‘stands with’ France amid ...
11:54 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ameer Gillani pays tribute to his drama 'Sabaat' by releasing an orignal song with the ...
10:45 AM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr