Death toll climbs to 12, over 400 injured as strong earthquake hits Turkey
ANKARA – Turkish authorities have confirmed a dozen causalities after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean region on Friday, destroying multiple buildings and houses in Izmir city.
The Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 2.51 pm. local time at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (around 10 miles).
In Azmir city, more than 15 building have been destroyed in tremor. A rescue operation was launched soon after the calamity and is still underway to retrieve people feared to be trapped under the rubble.
Tremors were also felt in Istanbul while no any damage has been reported.
Other western Turkish provinces, including Usak, Denizli, Manisa, Balikesir, Aydin and Mugla saw small damages to some buildings.
According to the National Observatory of Athens Geodynamic Institute initially put the magnitude of the quake at 6.6 but later revised it to 6.7. The quake struck northwest of the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, said the observatory.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that all resources will be utilised to help the people. He also said that the government stood with the victims of the earthquake.
