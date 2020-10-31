Armeena Rana Khan lashes out at people not wearing masks

Amid the rising number of infections in the country, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan confirmed on Tuesday that Pakistan is witnessing a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

In light of the current situation, people are strictly being instructed and advised to take precautions.

One of the main SOP’s that everyone must follow is to wear a mask at all times, but it seems like some people simply refuse to do the right thing.

Armeena Rana Khan recently shared how she "literally had to yell" at people who were trying to get into an elevator with her, without wearing any masks.

Okay, I literally had to yell at these guys (5 of them) who tried getting into the elevator with me without masks. I left the space myself, told them off (much to my surprise) and took the stairs instead. Such people can end up killing others if asymptomatic. #ridiculous — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) October 30, 2020

"I left the space myself, told them off (much to my surprise) and took the stairs instead. Such people can end up killing others if asymptomatic. #ridiculous," she tweeted.

Masks have been recommended as a simple barrier to help curb the spread of the virus.

Pakistan has reported twenty deaths by coronavirus and 1,078 persons have been tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,795 on Friday while the number of positive cases has surged to 332,186.

