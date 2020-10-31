COVID19 claims 11 more lives in Pakistan, infects 807 in a day

LAHORE – 11 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus after which nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,806 and over 800 fresh cases came forth after the tests of 21,688 over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far 314,066 patients have recovered from the virus and there are now 12,121 active cases in the country.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,431,225 coronavirus tests

145,475 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 104,016 in Punjab, 39,458 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19,818 in Islamabad, 15,896 in Balochistan, 4,082 in Azad Kashmir and 4,248 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

So far, 2,625 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,357 in Punjab, 1,276 in KP, 149 in Balochistan, 217 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 90 in Azad Kashmir.

Till now, 314,066 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 669 patients are in critical condition.

The NCOC has made it compulsory to wear mask while leaving home and at all public places to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.