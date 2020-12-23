Pakistan releases 25 Bangladeshi prisoners
Web Desk
11:33 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan releases 25 Bangladeshi prisoners
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said 25 Bengali prisoners who were in jails for minor crimes or unable to pay imposed fines have been released and being sent back to their country, the state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi, the governor said the initiative taken by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and its Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq for the release of Bengali prisoners was appreciable.

Ismail said each released prisoners was also given 200 dollars as financial assistance, besides an air tickets.

To a question, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail replied that implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan was underway and its results would be historical.

Under the Karachi package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, major issues of the megalopolis including transportation, sewerage and others.

Saudi Arabia deports 258 Pakistanis 03:44 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

MULTAN – A special Saudi flight, carrying deported Pakistani nationals, arrived in the country on Sunday. As ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan reflects on sports with boxer Amir ...
01:26 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know ...
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Anwar Maqsood undergoes treatment at home, ...
11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan announces public holiday on Quaid Day, ...
10:54 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
‘COVID-19 doesn’t exist in Pakistan’ – ...
10:40 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan issues visas to 47 Indian Hindu yatrees
10:23 AM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know all about the marriage celebrations here
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr