Pakistan releases 25 Bangladeshi prisoners
KARACHI – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said 25 Bengali prisoners who were in jails for minor crimes or unable to pay imposed fines have been released and being sent back to their country, the state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
Addressing a news conference in Karachi, the governor said the initiative taken by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and its Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq for the release of Bengali prisoners was appreciable.
Ismail said each released prisoners was also given 200 dollars as financial assistance, besides an air tickets.
To a question, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail replied that implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan was underway and its results would be historical.
Under the Karachi package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, major issues of the megalopolis including transportation, sewerage and others.
