Search

Pakistan

Protest forces PPP senator to withdraw resolution seeking ban on social media in Pakistan

Web Desk
07:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
Senator Bahramand Tangi
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – A protest in the Senate on Monday forced PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi to withdraw his resolution seeking a ban on all social media platforms.

Tangi's resolution to have Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube banned in Pakistan to protect the young generation from their “negative and devastating effects” was on the agenda of the House for Monday.

The resolution was supposed to be moved by Senator Tangi, who was expelled by the PPP last month for remaining silent in a Senate session the month before when Independent Senator Dilawar Khan had moved a separate resolution seeking postponement of general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Subsequently, PPP cancelled his membership but neither filed a reference against him nor asked him to resign. The Senate secretariat’s record shows Tangi, who is set to retire on March 11, is still a PPP senator.

The resolution pushing for a blanket ban on major social websites came at a time when the country is already facing disruption to the service of X in the face of severe backlash against the judiciary and establishment following the general elections on Feb 8.

At the start of the 335th Senate session today, a protest — of which Tangi was a part — was staged against the raid on Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman and presidential candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai’s residence.

When Senator Tangi began to speak, another protest was staged over his social media resolution that was on the agenda.

After speaking for approximately a minute, he said he wanted to introduce a law based on his own thoughts and vision. “It is possible that there is something good in my mind. One of my resolutions is listed on the agenda today. According to my thinking, maybe it’s good. But it can be argued upon.

“I am talking about my resolution. I submitted it after consulting my colleagues and friends,” he contended as he attempted to speak amid the protest.

Here, the Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi stopped Senator Tangi from continuing his speech. At this, Senator Tangi offered to complete his speech within a minute.

“Why do you succumb to the pressure of people?” he asked the deputy chairman. “Please give me a chance to talk.”

Later, when he was given a chance to speak, Senator Tangi again reminded the House that every member has the right to present legislation, motion, or resolution.

“But then with the consensus and advice that if some friends do not agree with it, and if I feel that the majority of the members and general masses also do not agree with it, the senator (himself) has the right to withdraw his resolution and hence I withdraw it,” he stated.

Resolution

The resolution claimed that the aforementioned digital platforms were being used for the promotion of norms “against our religion and culture” and “creating hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion”.

It noted that the use of such platforms to run “negative and malicious propaganda” against the armed forces was against the interests of the country.

“Such platforms were being used by vested interests for spreading fake news about various issues and trying to create and promote fake leadership in the country to hoodwink the young generation,” the resolution said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Protest forces PPP senator to withdraw resolution seeking ban on ...

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful ...

06:52 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

ECP rejects SIC plea for reserved seats

03:11 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Bilawal throws weight behind PTI's demand for judicial inquiry into ...

02:18 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Check weather update of Sindh capital here

01:38 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Lahore to get free cancer hospital on directives of CM Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan

07:21 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

FIR filed against people who harassed woman in Arabic print shirt in ...

10:21 AM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

11:40 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Swift New Price in Pakistan 2024

04:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Who is next PM? Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub’s nomination papers ...

10:34 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq elected NA speaker, PPP's Ghulam Mustafa deputy ...

09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Protest forces PPP senator to withdraw resolution seeking ban on social media in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: