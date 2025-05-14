Alex Hales confirms return to Pakistan for PSL 10 playoffs after Warner

In a major boost for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, England’s hard-hitting opener Alex Hales has confirmed his return to Pakistan for the tournament’s final leg. The announcement comes just days after Karachi Kings captain David Warner declared his availability for the remaining matches.

The news was shared by Islamabad United on their official social media platforms, generating excitement among fans. Hales, a key overseas player for Islamabad United, expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining the franchise for the concluding stage of PSL 10.

“Islamabad United has always been close to my heart,” Hales stated. “It was the first team I played for in Pakistan, and the support from the fans has always been incredible.”

Hales added that he was thrilled when the franchise re-signed him in April and had been eagerly waiting to return for the final rounds. “I’m really happy to be coming back to Pakistan,” he said, signaling his readiness to contribute to his team’s title defense.

Earlier, following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the resumption of PSL 10 from May 17. The remaining matches are expected to feature several returning international stars, injecting renewed energy into the competition.